Nellore: TDP has no moral right to seek public mandate says Kakani Govardhan Reddy

Nellore : Telugu Desam Party has no moral right to seek public mandate in the coming elections as it has totally neglected the welfare and development of State during its regime, alleged Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy.

On the eve of the launching of YSRCP’s campaign ‘Why AP needs Jagan’ on Thursday, Kakani addressed a press conference here on Wednesday. He recalled that TDP has failed to fullfill as many as 700 assurances given in its 2019 election manifesto, which made AP to lag in development during its five-year tenure. He reminded that during 2019 AP was in 22nd place in Global System of Trade Performance (GSTB) and now the State is in first place.

Related to Per Capita Income, Minister Kakani said that in 2019, AP was in 17th place and now at 9th place due to the initiatives of YSRCP government. He said that TDP government had provided 34,108 jobs to the unemployed youth during its five-year tenure, whereas YSRCP provided a total of 4,93,000 jobs, including 2,13,662 permanent posts. He said that AP was in 27th place, which was -6.5 per cent in agriculture sector in the entire country, while during the four- and half-year rule of Jagan government, it has witnessed +8.25 per cent.

The Minister detailed that employment has been provided to 16.5 lakh unemployed youth during YSRCP regime by establishing 2.5 lakh MSMEs against 37,956 during TDP tenure. He said that 10,000 YSR Health Clinics and Primary Health Centres have been established in every mandal across the State.

Kakani said that in view promoting quality education, schools have been developed with Rs 11, 700 crores. He said that various government services were made available at the doorstep of the people through establishment of village and ward secretariats and Rythu Bharosa Kendrams. He claimed that YSRCP is having every right to seek public mandate in the interest of continuing the serve the state in future.

YSRCP district president and Rajya Sabha member Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Kavali MLA R Prathap Kumar Reddy and others were present.