NEP 2020 stresses on mother tongue education at all levels: Venkaiah

Tirupati: Former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu said that every single student represents the future of India – a radiant future powered by technology and led by the youth, including millions of hard-working, talented young men and women.

He delivered the 12th Graduation Day address of Sree Vidyanikethan Engineering College at A Rangampet near Tirupati on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, Venkaiah said that India is on the rise and the key catalyst for this transformative development is education.

“Knowledge holds the key to development, as all of you know. This acquires greater meaning in our country where over 50 percent of the population is below 30 years of age and more than 65 percent of the population is under 35 years of age. Today, India is one of the largest knowledge hubs in the world, the biggest talent factory with the most massive pool of human resources, globally,” he stated.

He added that NEP 2020 was designed to bring about a major transformation in the world of education through a multi-pronged approach and stresses upon the importance of mother tongue education at all levels.

“This is a revolutionary move in both school and higher education, especially professional education. In a historic step last year, 14 engineering colleges across 8 states decided to offer courses in regional languages in select branches. The AICTE also decided to permit BTech programmes in 11 native languages including Telugu,” Venkaiah said.

Mohan Babu University (MBU) Chancellor Mohan Babu, CEO Manchu Vishnu, Executive director Vinay Maheswari, Vice Chancellor Dr Nagaraja Rama Rao, Registrar Dr K Sarathy, JNTU Anantapur director Dr B Eswar Reddy, Principal Dr BM Satish and others were present. The former Vice President presented gold medals to the meritorious students.