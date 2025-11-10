New executive committee elected for TTD Employees Welfare Association

Tirupati: The TTD Employees Welfare Association held its general body meeting on Sunday, during which a new executive committee was elected. Disclosing the details, election officer Vishwanatham said that Cheerla Kiran has been elected as president of the association, while Srihari Chowdary will serve as the associate president.

Vankeepuram Pavan has been chosen as general secretary, and Gunturu Rekha will take charge as treasurer. Ganta Bharat has been appointed as the Working President. In addition to the main office bearers, members also elected 45 others to the association’s body, including eight vice-presidents.