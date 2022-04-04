New Tirupati district is A dream come true

Tirupati: At last, a long-cherished dream of people of Tirupati to see the district headquarters in their city is becoming a reality in a few hours. Tirupati district to be formally launched by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy from Tadepalli, will come into existence from Monday. The government has already appointed the first collector, joint collector, district revenue officer (DRO) and SP to ensure smooth functioning from the first day itself. The newly appointed collector K Venkata Ramana Reddy reached Tirupati on Sunday itself and made a courtesy call to TTD EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy and Annamayya district collector designate P S Girisha. He visited the transit administrative building of new collectorate at Sri Padmavathi Nilayam. The government has also appointed D K Balaji as joint collector and M Srinivasa Rao as DRO. Also, P Parameswara Reddy will take charge as the new SP of Tirupati district.



The denizens are welcoming Tirupati district which is having all prerequisites to become the district headquarters. It is well connected to various parts of nation through road, rail and air. The city has already developed as an educational and health hub. It has six universities and several institutes of national repute like IIT and IISER, Further, IIIT, KREA university are there in Sri City.

The city has specialised hospitals like SVIMS, BIRRD, Ruia, children's heart centre, SV Aravind Eye hospital among others. Very soon SV Institute of Cancer Care and Advanced Research (SVICCAR) to be run by TATAs will be inaugurated and a dedicated children's hospital will be coming up. Asia's largest cinema screen 'V Epiq' in Sullurpeta now falls in Tirupati district besides famous Chengalamma temple. Apart from Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala, Srikalahasti devasthanam, Tiruchanur, Appalayagunta and Narayanavanam, there are several other popular temples in the district.

On the industrial front, Sri City SEZ makes the district proud besides the electronics manufacturing cluster 1 & 2 in Tirupati. Further, Vizag – Chennai industrial corridor will pass through Tirupati district which will increase its importance. With the inclusion of Sullurpeta constituency in the district, it will also have the coastline now which will be an added advantage. Meanwhile, according to the gazette notification issued on Sunday, Tirupati district will have 34 mandals including four revenue divisions, Tirupati, Srikalahasti, Gudur and Sullurpeta. Chittoor district will have 31 mandals including four revenue divisions – Nagari, Chittoor, Palamaner and Kuppam. Interestingly, Kuppam will be the smallest revenue division with only four mandals.

Annamayya district is formed with 30 mandals divided into three revenue divisions – Rajampet, Rayachoti and Madanapalle. Nagari constituency has been divided into two with two mandals being included in Tirupati district while the remaining three in Chittoor district.