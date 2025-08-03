No farmer will be left out of Annadata Sukhibhava – PM Kisan: Collector

Tirupati: Tirupati District Collector Dr S Venkateswar has assured that every eligible farmer in the district will receive the benefits under the Annadata Sukhibhava–PM Kisan scheme.

Speaking at the launch of the 2025–26 first phase of the programme held at the AP Seeds office in Srikalahasti on Saturday, he underlined the government’s commitment to farmer welfare.

The Collector, alongside local MLA B Sudhir Reddy, highlighted that the combined benefit of the Central PM-Kisan and State Annadata Sukhibhava schemes will provide Rs 20,000 annually to each farmer family in Andhra Pradesh. This amount will be disbursed in three instalments – Rs 7,000 in the current phase, another Rs 7,000 in October before the Rabi season, and the final Rs 6,000 during harvest time in January. While the Central government contributes Rs 6,000 under PM-Kisan, the remaining Rs 14,000 will come from the State government. In Tirupati district alone, Rs 105 crore has been credited on Saturday to the accounts of 1,54,908 farmers.

The Collector announced the provision of 90 per cent subsidised urea and the setup of a dedicated grievance cell at the AP Seeds office to support farmers with information related to the scheme.

MLA Sudhir Reddy noted that over 27,000 farmers in Srikalahasti constituency are availing the scheme. He criticised the previous government, saying farmers had suffered under YSRCP rule, and praised the present government for introducing initiatives such as farm mechanisation, subsidised drones, and storage godowns in every mandal to help farmers fetch better prices.

District Agriculture Officer S Prasada Rao advised farmers to complete Aadhaar-bank linking for smooth benefit transfer and to visit nearby Rythu Seva Kendras if funds are not credited. Farmers can also get updates via WhatsApp on 9552300009.

Later, a mega cheque was handed over to farmers by the Collector and MLA. AP Greenery and Beautification Corporation Chairperson M Sugunamma, several officials and farmer association representatives attended the event.