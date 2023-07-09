Oberai hotels will bring a major breakthrough on tourism front: CM Jagan

Tirupati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that with such a big project of Oberai, Gandikota will find a place on the world tourism map. The same type of super luxury hotels, called as 7-star hotels are coming up at Tirupati and Visakhapatnam also and Oberai group should be thanked for that.

With these hotels, employment opportunities will grow substantially as both direct and indirect employment opportunities will be created. Oberai hotels is only an anchor and one more group may come up to set up its project at Gandikota. Developing it as a Golf resort is also on the anvil. Dixon industries unit will be inaugurated at Kopparthi on Monday which will further create 1000 more employment opportunities. MoUs for two more projects will also be signed at Kopparthi on the same day. Later, state government and Oberai group representatives have exchanged the MoUs in the presence of CM Jagan. The CM has felicitated Overall MD Vikram Oberai.

Minister Roja said that CM Jagan has been working with a vision to develop the state and having development and welfare as his two eyes. After the Covid pandemic, the tourism sector has been given a big push because of the commitment of the CM. TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu who claims to have a vision on the state in fact had no vision and he neglected the tourism sector. After the bifurcation of the state, he took no step to establish a seven star hotel facility in the state whereas CM Jagan has now laid foundation stone for the three seven star hotels at a time. Chief secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy and Oberai hotels MD Vikram Oberai also spoke on the occasion.

Tirupati district Collector K Venkata Ramana Reddy virtually briefed the CM from Tirupati about the arrangements. He said that they have provided all necessary approvals for the Oberai group and will further extend any cooperation at any stage. The footfall in the city has been ever increasing as it is a hub for industries, education, pilgrimage and now health tourism has been on the rise with the modern facilities that have come up at BIRRD, Sri Padmavathi Children's heart centre and Tara's cancer hospital SVICCAR etc., Tirupati has the potential to contribute to the growth of tourism sector, he said.