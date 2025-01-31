Live
Just In
Officials directed to complete pending works in Tirupati dist
Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar directed District Water Management Agency (DWMA) and department officials to complete all the pending development works in Tirupati district during Palle Panduga programme, a special drive taken up by the State government for competing pending works across the district.
On Thursday, the Collector held a meeting with the officials of the two departments and pointed out that works worth Rs 100 crore were pending in the district and instructed them to complete the works by February end.
These works include construction of sheds for sheltering animals, CC roads and other engineering works. The Collector curtly told the officials that any laxity in completing the works will not be tolerated and ordered the officials to focus on pending works during Palle Panduga programme in February. He also stressed on ensuring quality in the works. DWAMA PD Srinivas Prasad, Rammohan, MPDOs, APOs were present.