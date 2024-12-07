Live
Officials told to expedite Smart City works
District Collector and Chairman of Tirupati Smart City Corporation Limited Dr S Venkateswar directed the officials to speed up the works taken up under Smart City project for completion.
The Collector on Friday reviewed the progress of pending works under the Centre-sponsored Smart City project and held 36th board meeting with Smart City officials. Smart City Directors SP L Subba Rayudu, Engineering Chief Mariyanna, Dr Ramachandra Reddy and Ramasri participated in the review meet and explained the decisions and accounts of the previous board.
The Collector asked the officials to submit the details of the works, which have been completed more than 85 per cent for sending to the government for release of it’s share of funds.
Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya explained the completion of works.
Collector Venkateswar urged the officials to complete the city operation centre coming up at the old municipal office for expanding civic services.
Smart City GM Chandramouli, EE Chandrasekhar, Smart City officials and others attended the meeting.