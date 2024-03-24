Live
Ongole: ‘Plant saplings to protect environment’
Ongole : Everyone should strive to protect the environment, observed Andhra Kesari University (AKU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Mareddy Anjireddy.
He participated as the chief guest in the plantation programme organised by the NSS unit of the university, under the supervision of the NSS coordinator Dr Mande Harsha Preetham Dev Kumar on Saturday.
Speaking to the students, VC Anjireddy said that to protect the equilibrium in the environment, everyone should make a habit of planting saplings, to improve greenery. AKU Registrar Prof B Haribabu advised the students and NSS volunteers to lead the environment protection movement and reduce the global warming effect by growing trees. AKU College Principal Prof G Rajamohan, teaching and non-teaching staff and students participated in the programme.