Organic foodgrains, cereals, dryfruits and Desi cow ghee worth Rs.1 crore donated to TTD

Tirumala: TTD has received a unique donation of Rs. One crore worth organic, foodgrains, cereals, dryfruits and Desi cow ghee which are being used for making Srivari Prasadam.

Former TTD Board member and My Home Group Chief Jupalli Rameswara Rao has sent this largesse produced in Sri Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy Ashram at Hyderabad to TTD through Shiva Kumar who is also Ex-Board member who handed over goods to the TTD officials in front of Tirumala temple on Wednesday.

The donation includes 6200kilos rice, 1500kilos desi ghee, 17kilos almonds, 315kilos cashew nuts, 85kilos mustard seeds, 18kilos fenugreek, 20kilos turmeric, 25kilos Asafoetida, nearly 850 kilos of different cereals, 50kilos rock salt, 350 kilos tamarind, 375kilos oil etc.



It may be mentioned here that during last Board meeting a resolution had been taken to encourage indigenous organic products for making Naivedyam to Srivaru in the name "Govinduniki Go Adharita Naivedyam". Potu (Temple kitchen) Peishkar Srinivasulu, Temple OSD P Seshadri and others were present.