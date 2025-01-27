Out of favour: Vizag seer who once hogged limelight now in hibernation

Tirupati: This is the story of Swaroopanandendra Swamy, a seer who once wielded significant influence but now faces decline.

The Vizag-based Swamy founded Sarada Peetham in 1997 at the age of 33. His popularity surged as he gained the patronage of influential politicians, enabling him to expand his Mutt and secure recognition from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). This recognition allowed him temple honours during visits to Tirumala, the sacred abode of Lord Venkateswara.

Swamy’s clout grew when he obtained a 5,000 sq ft plot on lease from TTD in 2007 at Gogarbham Dam at Tirumala. This area, reserved for historically significant Mutts, was a significant acquisition.

Over time, the Mutt expanded its premises with additional land, and Swamy’s influence facilitated substantial construction, albeit with violations of approved plans. While TTD approved 740 sq m for construction, the Mutt built 1,906 sq m, a deviation of 150%. Similarly, another building exceeded approved limits by 685.45 sq m. The Mutt attributed these violations to ‘Vastu considerations’ and offered to pay penalties for regularisation.

Swamy’s proximity to the then Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy further bolstered his influence. Ministers, MPs and MLAs frequently sought his blessings, enhancing his role as an unofficial Raja Guru. This power extended to TTD and the Endowments Department, where employees approached him for promotions and transfers.

However, the tide began to turn when Thiru Kshetralu Rakshna Samithi (TKRS), a Hindu organisation, filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the regularisation of the Mutt’s building violations. The High Court intervened, appointing an Advocate Commission and halting further construction. A second PIL in January 2024 intensified scrutiny, preventing the government from proceeding with regularisation.

The YSRCP government’s defeat in the May 2024 elections dealt a blow to Swamy’s influence. The new TDP-led coalition government rejected the TTD’s decision to regularise the Mutt’s violations and directed enforcement actions.

A five-member committee, including TTD officials and experts, inspected the Mutt’s buildings and reported significant safety violations. Unauthorised construction of six rooms and two halls in the cellar, originally designated for parking, compromised life safety. The setback violations and additional unauthorised floors increased the building height beyond permitted limits, posing severe risks during emergencies.

The committee recommended immediate enforcement actions, including sealing the premises, demolishing unauthorised structures, or reclaiming the land by canceling the lease. The newly-formed TTD Trust Board opted for the latter, passing a resolution in November 2024 to take possession of the Mutt’s land and buildings. Despite this decision, TTD is yet to act, allowing the Mutt to continue its activities, including renting rooms to pilgrims and hosting events.

Swamy, now in a precarious position, is reportedly lobbying to save his Mutt. Even the AP High Court has observed that illegal constructions should be demolished. The question remains whether the TTD will enforce its decision or not. This saga underscores the complex interplay between religion, politics and governance, leaving many to ponder the ultimate fate of the once-powerful “Sarkari Sadhu.”