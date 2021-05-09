Over 1 Lakh people wait for second dose of Covaxin in Chittoor

Tirupati: As the tendency to prefer Covaxin has been increasing, people were desperately looking for taking their second shot though there seems to be no end to the long wait soon. Around one lakh people are waiting for the second dose of Covaxin in Chittoor district itself as it was given as the first shot for about 1.14 lakh people so far.

Out of this, till now only around 14,000 could get their second dose as the supply of Covaxin was unable to meet the demand. It clearly shows that the government had no idea about the supply-demand equation.

As such, after Covaxin started arriving in the initial days in smaller quantities, it was made available in private hospitals on a payment basis. However, with social media campaigning on the efficacy of Covaxin reached its peak indicating that it was better than Covishield, people have thronged to private hospitals to take their first shot.

At the same period, it was allotted to TTD also to vaccinate its employees. It was learnt that some elected representatives also used their influence to get the Covaxin doses for people in their areas.

With this common people who were looking for Covaxin second doses have been expressing their despair and anger. Though more than 70,000 doses are required immediately as of now, Chittoor district got only 14,000 in two instalments while the large chunk of that also have gone to privileged sections only as the officials have to yield to their pressures.

After officials have announced that both Covishield and Covaxin second doses will be administered on Saturday, people have rushed to the vaccination centres from early morning to stand in the long queue lines.

But, much to their anguish, each vaccination centre was allotted very meagre doses of Covaxin which could not meet even the 20 per cent of the existing demand.

At Bairagipatteda urban health centre in Tirupati, a woman said that she has completed five weeks after taking the first shot of Covaxin but still could not get the second dose.

This was the case with many people at various centres. However, the officials were landed in a helpless situation as they have been facing pressures from elected representatives on one hand and the anger of people on the other.

A doctor opined that given the present situation, no fresh doses of Covaxin should be administered as first doses soon and all the doses have to be earmarked to second doses only.

He said the officials should say no to even the privileged sections in this regard at least until the supplies are improved largely.