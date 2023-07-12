Packaged sand process from SVU researcher gets patent

Tirupati: An invention from SV University, which involves a process for manufacturing conditioned graded and packed (CGP) sand for construction and other industrial purposes, got patent recently. The process involves some sequential steps consisting of selection of sand, primary cleaning by means of aspirators to remove light weight impurities, secondary cleaning through Vibro sieve to remove heavy impurities, de-silting among other things before finally packing it in a container to form CGP sand.

Dr Chenna Kesava Reddy Sangati, currently working as Assistant Professor in the area of Nutrition and Technology at Indian Institute of Plantation Management, Bengaluru, has invented the CGP sand by undertaking research at Department of Science and Technology’s Promotion of University Research and Scientific Excellence (DST-PURSE) in SV University. The financial assistance was provided by Prof S Vijaya Bhaskara Rao, coordinator, DST-PURSE of the University.

The manufacturing of CGP sand process is Dr Kesava Reddy’s fourth patent. He got first patent for a process for preparing dehydrated fruit bar from prickly pear fruits and product thereof while the second one was granted for the process of manufacturing blended fruit squash with prickly pear fruit juice and lemon juice. His third patent grant was for the production of alcohol from Agave Albomarginata.

Speaking to The Hans India, Dr Kesava Reddy said sand is an extremely needful material for construction and other industries like glass, paint and water filters manufacturing but this important material must be purchased with all care and vigilance. Sand, which is used for construction purpose, must be clean, free from waste stones and impurities. But nowadays sand is adulterated with mud, water, and other impurities, which show direct adverse effects on construction quality.

Meanwhile, huge quantity of sand is wasted, due to improper handling, transportation and improper packaging.

He felt that amid rising concerns for riverbeds and environmental hazards, manufactured sand can be an alternative to natural sand and it is gaining traction gradually. As such, the new technology will help minimise the wastage and can prevent adulteration, which can ultimately help in increasing the quality of construction.

“This CGP sand obviously will cost more than the natural sand but its quality is superior. Apart from some cement companies, some other industries like glass, paint etc., are approaching us to produce CGP sand commercially. But I prefer the government to take the process forward and waiting for it”, Dr Kesava Reddy maintained.