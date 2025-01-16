Paruveta Utsavam conducted in a grand manner at Tirumala

Tirupati: On the day of Kanuma, Paruveta Utsavam was observed in Tirumala in a grand manner on Wednesday.

The utsava deities of Sri Malayappa and Sri Krishna brought on different palanquins were rendered special pujas in Paruveta Mandapam on the occasion.

After the rendition of Annamacharya Sankeertans, the deities were taken for a mock hunt.

Archakas representing Sri Malayappa Swamy running forward threw the weapon and enacted the same for three times.

With this, the Paruveta Utsavam concluded.

TTD Trust Board chairman B R Naidu, additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary and others were present.

Meanwhile, Suprabhatam Seva resumed in Tirumala temple on Wednesday almost after a month.

Due to the auspicious Dhanurmasam which commenced on December 16 at 6:57 am, Tiruppavai replaced Suprabhata Seva from December 17 onwards in Srivari temple.

With the completion of Dhanurmasam on January 14, the first and fore most awakening seva of Sri Venkateswara Swamy, the Suprabhata Seva resumed from January 15 onwards.