Pathetic conditions prevail at residential schools

Tirupati: The deplorable living conditions in Tirupati district’s residential schools have once again come under scrutiny after a recent incident at the Dr B R Ambedkar Gurukulam in Naidupeta. This incident has brought to light the significant health and safety risks faced by students in these institutions meant to support underprivileged children.

The water purification system at the residential school, which has been out of service for two years, exacerbated the already dire hygiene conditions in the kitchen and toilets and was said to be the main reason for the incident.

As a result, 116 students from the school were hospitalised which came into light after the inmates complained of stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhoea. Preliminary investigations have pointed to improperly handled food prepared earlier in the day as the likely cause.

This incident highlighted broader systemic issues in the district’s residential schools. At the Naidupet school, which houses around 520 students, reports have revealed appalling conditions including unsanitary toilets, broken windows and doors, and leaking roofs. Maintenance has been neglected for the past five years under the current administration.

The students were reportedly deprived of basic necessities like mosquito nets and blankets. The unhygienic environment has led to outbreaks of diarrhoea and other health issues. Despite the severity of the situation, no measures were taken up by the officials.

It may be recalled here that during the previous YSRCP government, then minister for social welfare Meruga Nagarjuna visited this school and directed the principal to improve sanitary conditions. But, nothing was done even after that.

It was also learnt that the residential school’s surroundings were worsened with poor drainage systems and the use of firewood instead of gas for cooking poses further health and safety risks. There were even allegations that the principal was often not present and failed to monitor the things.

Significantly, District Collector Dr S Venkateswar has suspended the Principal Dada Peer and Warden Viajaya Bhaskar for their negligence in maintaining hygiene and proper monitoring of the situation.