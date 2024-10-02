Pawan Kalyan worships Lord Venkateswar

TIRUMALA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan offers prayers at Srivari temple in Tirumala on Wednesday morning. He visited the temple along with his two daughters Adhya Konidela and Palina Anjani Konidela through Vaikuntam Queue complex. He was received by the temple authorities.



After darshan, Pawan kalyan was offered prasadams and laminated photo of Srivaru by temple officials while Vedic pundits rendered vedaseeevachanam.

Later, he ended his 12-day Prayaschitha Deeksha. Cine director Trivikram Srinivas and Art director Anand Sai were also with Pawan Kalyan.

Earlier, Pawan's younger daughter Palina Anjani Konidela signed on TTD declaration expressing faith in Hindu religion and Srivaru. Pawan also signed on it as she was a minor.