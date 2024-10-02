  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Pawan Kalyan worships Lord Venkateswar

Pawan Kalyan worships Lord Venkateswar
x
Highlights

Ended his 12 day Prayaschitha Deeksha

TIRUMALA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan offers prayers at Srivari temple in Tirumala on Wednesday morning. He visited the temple along with his two daughters Adhya Konidela and Palina Anjani Konidela through Vaikuntam Queue complex. He was received by the temple authorities.

After darshan, Pawan kalyan was offered prasadams and laminated photo of Srivaru by temple officials while Vedic pundits rendered vedaseeevachanam.

Later, he ended his 12-day Prayaschitha Deeksha. Cine director Trivikram Srinivas and Art director Anand Sai were also with Pawan Kalyan.

Earlier, Pawan's younger daughter Palina Anjani Konidela signed on TTD declaration expressing faith in Hindu religion and Srivaru. Pawan also signed on it as she was a minor.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick