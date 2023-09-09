PDSU Convention: Stand with aggrieved people to get fair deal, IFTU chief to students

Tirupati: Students should develop patriotic spirit and stand with the aggrieved people to get a fair deal and better living, said IFTU (Indian Federation of Trade Unions) state president P Prasad.

Speaking at the convention organised by Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU) here on Friday, Prasad, who was also a former PDSU state president, said the students with the inspiration of George Reddy, who sacrificed his life for the sake of a progressive students movement, should imbibe patriotic spirit to stand with the people.

He said the parents and the government were spending Rs 60-70 lakh on each student for pursuing higher education but the students after completing their education leaving for the US or European countries in search of greener pastures, leaving the families and also the country in lurch.

The students, who availed higher education at the cost of the country, should not desert the country but strive for its development, he stressed.

Stating that the developed countries soon face a big economic crisis and recession, he said those, who left our country for better opportunities have no choice but to return home for their survival.

The Union government in order to divert people’s attention from its failures in addressing burning issues like price rise, growing unemployment and crisis in the industry and farm sector, chose to change India as Bharat and creating a unnecessary controversy nationwide, he said slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PDSU state president Nagabhushanam said the students along with education should study the social conditions, political developments to become a conscious citizen.

Speaking at length on the problems that the students are facing and also downsizing the government education to give way to private education, he wanted the students to be prepared for a long drawn struggle to protect their interests.

Earlier, a motorcycle rally, which was taken out from Challavaripalli, the birthplace of George Reddy, was given a warm welcome after the rally reached the meeting. Thanks to the pro-rich and pro-corporate policies of the successive governments, the scope for government jobs has become dim and even if anyone gets employment it will be only on contract or outsourcing basis, he said. PDSU leaders from Telangana, Karnataka states, students from various districts participated in the meet. PDSU leader K Bhaskar, IFTU vice-president Harikrishna and others were present.