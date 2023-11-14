PG docs waiting for NMC’s stress reduction guidelines

Tirupati: The recent spate of sudden deaths among doctors and medical students has sparked concern within the medical community nationwide. While the cause of these fatalities remains uncertain — whether linked to post-Covid complications, vaccination effects or other factors — a pervasive issue of stress among young medical professionals has been acknowledged. The strain often begins during Intermediate education as they prepare for the NEET exam and never goes thereafter.



Reports indicate that between 2016 and 2019, there were approximately 30 suicides among medical professionals, with 80 per cent of the victims under the age of 40. Recognising the gravity of situation, National Medical Commission (NMC) is reportedly actively working on a new draft of PG regulations, specifically designed to address the challenges faced by junior resident doctors.

Concerns have been raised about the exploitation of doctors, interns and PG residents within government medical services. Allegedly, doctors are compelled to work over eight hours a day, enduring the stressful conditions that come with extended shifts.

Dr P Krishna Prasanthi, a senior physician, voiced her opinion on this precarious situation, citing two main stressors: high patient loads and insufficient staff in government medical colleges and conversely, in private colleges, a lack of opportunities for young doctors to develop essential skills.

The dearth of experienced medical faculty, compounded by senior doctors reaching superannuation, exacerbates the challenges faced by the medical community, she felt.

Financial burdens, including hefty fees, force young doctors to work in various locations, hampering their ability to enjoy a fulfilling family life. Additionally, limited leave allowances contribute to the overall stress experienced by these professionals.

There is a lot of turmoil among the young doctors as it takes almost 30 years for settling in life and the dependency on parents for financial needs has been increasing all through that period.

The proposed PG regulation draft by the NMC, currently in its final stages, aims to tackle these multifaceted issues. It is expected to address concerns such as working hours for residents, combatting ragging and implementing strategies to alleviate work-related stress. The proposed regulations hold significance, given the norm of residents working 80 hours or more per week.

Doctor associations advocate a cap of 60 working hours per week, with at least 30 days of annual leave and a mandatory weekly off. The proposed regulations may provide some relief to the mounting stress experienced by young doctors, offering a potential path to a more sustainable and balanced professional life.