Pilgrim city remembers visionary Ratan Tata

Tirupati: The city of Tirupati is in mourning following the death of veteran industrialist and visionary Ratan Tata, who passed away on Wednesday night. His legacy, however, lives on in the form of one of his most impactful contributions to the city, an advanced cancer research centre and hospital equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.

In 2017, during a conversation with then Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Tata revealed that Tata Trusts had already established 120 cancer hospitals across India. This prompted Naidu to explore the idea of creating a similar facility in Andhra Pradesh, which was witnessing a surge in cancer cases, with an estimated 50,000 new diagnoses annually in the country.

Tata, always committed to improving healthcare for the underprivileged, immediately suggested Tirupati as the ideal location for the proposed cancer institute. With Naidu eager to enhance cancer screening and treatment facilities in the state, the idea quickly gained momentum. Naidu then collaborated with district collector PS Pradyumna and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal to bring the proposal to life.

Accordingly, TTD allotted 25 acre land on the Alipiri-Zoo Park road, paving the way for the Tata Trusts to establish the Sri Venkateswara Cancer Care and Advanced Research Centre (SVICCAR). The Rs.600 crore project was undertaken entirely as part of Tata’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, with the Alamelu Charitable Foundation (ACC) serving as the special purpose vehicle for its execution. Tata’s vision was to make SVICCAR one of the premier cancer hospitals in the country, serving the most vulnerable.

On August 31, 2018, Ratan Tata and Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation stone for the project. During the ceremony, Tata emphasised the hospital’s mission to provide top-notch healthcare for the underprivileged, acknowledging that cancer, as a deadly disease, does not discriminate based on wealth. He reaffirmed his readiness to collaborate with the government on similar initiatives.

SVICCAR came into existence from May 5, 2022 when then CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the facility. The construction work took more time than expected because of the Covid pandemic. At that time CEO of ACF Dr Sanjiv Chopra said that the hospital should be useful for the people of the entire state. Ratan Tata could not take part in the inauguration due to ill health.

Today, the 300-bed hospital not only provides critical care but also delivers all services free of cost to 60 percent of its patients. It plays a pivotal role in the state government’s cancer screening efforts, continuing to serve as a beacon of hope for those affected by the disease. This monumental contribution to healthcare is a testament to Ratan Tata’s enduring vision and compassion, leaving a lasting impact on the city of Tirupati and beyond.

Meanwhile, Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasulu paid rich tributes to the portrait of Ratan Tata at SVICCAR on Thursday evening. He recalled the services of Tata and his vision which made an everlasting impact on the healthcare ecosystem of the pilgrim city.