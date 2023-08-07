PM Modi lays foundation for facelift of Kurnool station

Kurnool: As part of Amruth Bharat Station scheme, MP Dr Sanjeev Kumar said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid foundation stone for the redevelopment of Kurnool railway station through virtual mode on Sunday. Under the scheme, around 508 railway stations are being redeveloped. Kurnool MLA MA Hafeez Khan, Zilla Parishad Chairman Yerrabothula Papi Reddy, Mayor BY Ramaiah and railway staff participated.

Addressing the occasion, the MP said that it is very happy to note that Kurnool railway station was also selected for redevelopment under the Amrut Bharat Stations scheme. The Kurnool railway station would be redeveloped at a cost of Rs 42.62 crore. The Railways system is the largest system in the country and the responsibility to protect the system lies on all of us. He suggested people not to travel in trains without tickets and don’t make the station surroundings dirty.

People should not destroy the railway properties during agitations, the MP pointed out. As people of Kurnool are facing a lot of problems to travel to Vijayawada by road, he urged the railway authorities to run a train to Vijayawada daily and appealed to set up a workshop here at Kurnool.

ZP Chairman Yerrabothula Papi Reddy said it is very happy that the Kurnool city railway station is being redeveloped at a cost of Rs 43 crore. He thanked the MP for taking steps for sanctioning the funds to Kurnool railway station. MLA Hafeez Khan said that the commuters would prefer travelling long distances on low fares and it is possible only through rail.

Mayor BY Ramaiah, railway department senior DNC lines Anil Kumar, BJP district in-charge Raghavendra, station manager Sunkanna, NCC cadets and others participated.