Police prepared for smooth vote counting: SP Harshavardhan

Tirupati: District SP Harshavardhan Raju stated that police department is fully geared up to ensure smooth counting process to be held on June 4. As many as 1,500 district police, two companies of central forces and APSP (Andhra Pradesh Special Police) were deployed for security arrangements for the counting process.

He observed the mock drill at police parade grounds here on Thursday. Later speaking to the media, the SP said that three mob control teams have been set up for security, first team will be positioned at counting centre, second team 500 metres away from the counting centre and the third one will be at outer cordon. Additional arrangements were also made to keep constant vigil to ensure law and order, he added.

The SP said ahead of the counting day, cordon and search will be conducted. Bind over cases will be booked and if required house arrests also will be made to ensure counting process will conclude in a peaceful manner. He informed that 135 problematic areas were identified and special focus will be laid on these places for maintaining law and order.

SP Raju appealed to the public to cooperate with district police for the successful conduct of counting. ASPs Kulasekhar and Srinivas Rao, DSPs Ravi Manoharachari, Venkatadri, Ramanaiah and Ravindra Reddy, CIs, SIs were present.