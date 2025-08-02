Police seize 60 modified silencers, 500 high-decibel horns

Tirupati: The Tirupati police as part of special drive removed banned horns including 60 modified silencers and 500 high decibel horns.

The drive was taken up in select places in the city where the traffic was heavy.

A team of city police involved in the drive found in all 560 banned horns and removed them. This includes 60 modified silencers and 500 high decibel horns. These were destroyed under the supervision of district SP Harshavardhan Raju at Police Parade Ground here on Friday.

SP Harshavardhan Raju speaking to the media said as per the Motor Vehicle Act, causing noise pollution is punishable and wanted the people to voluntarily remove the banned horns or else face severe action from the police.

The SP emphasised that fitting loud silencers violates the Motor Vehicles Act and leads to public inconvenience and noise pollution. Such modifications may also cause other drivers to lose focus, resulting in accidents. SP warned that criminal action would be taken not only against the vehicle owner but also the mechanic involved in the modification.

Traffic DSP Ramakrishnamachari said the police let off the vehicles after removing the banned horns and cautioned them against using them again. He said police didn’t file a case as it was the first time and will not hesitate to register a case if they found using the banned horns a second time.