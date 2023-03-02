Polling material for MLC polls to be ready by March 4

Tirupati: District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy said that the polling material for MLC elections will be readied by March 4. The first training programme for the presiding and assistant presiding officers was held on Wednesday and the second programme will be held on March 9. He participated in a video conference held by the Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena from Amaravati on the preparedness and said that 1,136 police and 465 armed forces were required for the smooth conduct of polling.





He added that 62 polling centres have been set up for the graduates' constituency along with 39 auxiliary centres. For teachers' constituency, 37 polling centres were identified. To web cast the polling process, an agency has been appointed and video recording will also be held. SP P Parameswar Reddy said that four additional SPs, eight DSPs, 29 CIs, 62 SIs, 202 ASIs/station house officers, 692 constables and 138 home guards would be deployed for polling duties from the civil force. Special security arrangements will be held at critical and hyper critical polling centres.





Earlier, addressing the POs and APOs at their training camp held at SPMVV, the Collector said that their role in the polling centres was crucial on the polling day and they should be well-versed with every word in the handbook given to them. The polling will be held from 8 am to 4 pm. Various duties including opening and sealing the ballot boxes was explained to the officials through a powerpoint presentation.





The polling material will be distributed to them on March 12 at revenue division headquarters. If the POs feel that they need more amenities, they can take the help of tahsildars. The folding of ballot paper has to be done by the APOs while issuing it to the voters. Assistant returning officer and DRO M Srinivasa Rao, GNSS special deputy collector Kodandarami Reddy, RDOs V Kanaka Narasa Reddy and Rama Rao and others also trained the POs and APOs,





Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anjali, Deputy Commissioner Chandramouleeswar Reddy and others were present. In Tirupati district, a total of 86,941 voters are there in the graduates constituency as against 6,132 voters in the teachers constituency.



