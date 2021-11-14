Practise regular exercises to prevent diabetes: Dr B Vengamma

Tirupati: On the eve of World Diabetes Day, the Endocrinology department of SVIMS organised a programme on Saturday to bring awareness about diabetes to the patients. Addressing the gathering, the Director-cum-Vice Chancellor Dr B Vengamma said that apart from genetic reasons, lifestyle modifications have become prone to the diabetes disease. With advanced medication and insulin support, doctors have been providing good treatment for the patients. Yet, everyone should adopt changes in their lifestyle and do regular exercise.

Dr Alok Sachan, Head of Endocrinology department said that commemorating the birth anniversary of Dr Frederick G Banting, World Diabetes Day is being observed every year on November 14. He discovered insulin in 1921 which has completed 100 years now. On this occasion, many awareness programmes are being held. Dean Dr Alladi Mohan, Dr V Siva Kumar, other faculty and PG students took part.

Amara Hospitals, Tirupati also organised another awareness programme on the eve of World Diabetes Day. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Varun and Dr Harshitha Reddy have said that obesity, lack of exercise and hormone imbalance lead to diabetes. If it is neglected, it will lead to heart ailments, neurological problems, diabetic retinopathy and kidney failures. Regular check-ups can help people to get rid of diabetes related problems.