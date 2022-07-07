Prepare detailed report on development works: Mayor Dr R Sirisha

Tirupati: Mayor Dr R Sirisha and Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anjali wanted the municipal officials to prepare a detailed report on development works, particularly on drainage system and roads.

The Mayor and Commissioner along with Deputy Mayor Abhinay Reddy held a special meeting with civic officials at Municipal Office in Tirupati on Wednesday. Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Anupama sought the officials to prepare a detailed report to place before the council meeting to be held on July 12. Development works such as Underground Drainage System (UDS) and road repairs should be given priority, she said.

Mayor Sirisha said the council will always give priority for development of city and wanted the officials to include required works being pending for long time. Later, the Commissioner inspected 13 and 14th divisions in the city where she found some drains were kept open.

She directed the officials to close the drains with slabs for the safety of children and instructed the officials to level the manhole mouth parallel to road.