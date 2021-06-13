Prepare plan for distribution of Anandaiah's medicine: Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy

Tirupati: In connection with the distribution of B Anandaiah's medicine in Chandragiri constituency, MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy on Saturday conducted a review meeting with the officials working in the constituency and sought them to prepare a plan for effective door-to-door distribution of medicine in the constituency.

In the meeting where MROs, MPDOs and other officials took part at TUDA office, the MLA directed them to involve them with commitment in distribution of medicine which can see the constituency a corona virus free.

Speaking on the occasion, Chevireddy said the herbal medicine which was prepared by the son and disciples of Anandaiah acquired much demand even from the doctors community who are trying hard to get the medicine either directly or through their acquaintances.

He said he had procured about 16, 000 kg honey for preparing the medicine and to distribute it to each and every person in the constituency.