Prepare plan for modernisation of Underground Drainage System

Tirupati: Mayor Dr R Sirisha directed the heads of all the departments to implement the decisions taken at the council meeting held last week. As a follow up, the Mayor along with Municipal Commissioner Aditi Singh held a meeting with department heads on the council resolutions on various works.

The Mayor said keeping in view the rainy season the officials should take measures to prevent inundation of low-lying areas, stagnation of drain water particularly in important junctions to check water flowing onto the roads.

Officials should also take precautionary measures to avoid seasonal diseases and also create awareness among the people on keeping the surroundings clean and avoid dumping waste in the drains. In municipal parks also through public address system awareness should be created.

On the issue of TDR bonds, the Mayor said several corporators complained on the delay on issue of TDR bonds. The media also alleged many lapses and wanted the officials to inquire and see that all those who gave up land for master plan roads were issued TDR bonds immediately.

Sirisha also instructed to take required measures for laying connecting road in Kasturi Bai lane under bridge and also speed up the works on the foot-over-bridge work near RTC bus station.

He also wanted the officials to prepare a plan for the modernisation of the Underground Drainage System (UDS) as requested by MP Dr M Gurumoorthy and MLA Arani Srinivasulu in the council meeting held on July 10. Additional Commissioner Charan Tej Reddy, SE Mohan, deputy city planner Srinivasulu Reddy, ME Venkatarami Reddy, health officer Yuva Anvesh Reddy, Nagendra, Srinivas Rao, Radhika and Chittibabu were present.