Provide quality healthcare to patients at Gudur hospital

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar underscored the importance of providing quality healthcare and resolving hospital-related issues promptly during an inspection of Gudur Area Hospital on Friday. Accompanied by Gudur MLA Dr Pasam Sunil Kumar and Sub-Collector Raghavendra Meena, the Collector visited various wards and interacted with patients to assess the quality of treatment and food services provided by the hospital. Patients expressed satisfaction with the medical care they were receiving.

The Collector addressed concerns raised by sanitation workers about unpaid wages for the past five months. After discussions with the concerned agency, he secured an agreement to clear two months’ pending wages immediately.

Noticing delays in the construction of the new hospital building, sanctioned four years ago at a cost of Rs 23 crore, the Collector assured that the responsible agency would expedite its completion.

Dr Venkateswar also issued several recommendations to the hospital superintendent, focusing on cleanliness and the efficiency of outpatient services.

Addressing a complaint from a local walkers’ association about sewage overflow near the post-mortem room, the Collector announced the allocation of Rs 17–18 lakh for the construction of a compound wall.

Responding to allegations about the promotion of private ambulance services, he warned the hospital superintendent Dr Shareena to adhere strictly to regulations and ensure adequate ambulance services within the hospital.

MLA Sunil expressed confidence in the Collector’s proactive approach to addressing hospital needs, including repairs to the generator wiring and the installation of a freezer. He commended the collaborative efforts for the hospital’s development. CSRMO Ravi Kumar and other medical officials and staff were present.