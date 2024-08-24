Pune gold men visit Tirumala

Tirumala: Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure and Sanjay Gujjar, who are popular as the Golden Boys of Pune, Maharashtra, had Lord Venkateswara Swamy darshan in Tirumala on Friday.

Sanjay Gujjar’s wife Preeti Soni also had darshan. Pilgrims watched the duo curiously, who were wearing gold ornaments weighing 25 kg. Their personal security accompanied them.