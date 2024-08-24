Live
- Student groups urge OU to conduct PhD Category 2 entrance test
- HM prods women entrepreneurs to seize opportunities & excel
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 24 August, 2024
- ‘Gram Sabhas’ a unique drive to transform state
- PM Modi invites Ukraine President to India, Zelensky accepts
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on 24 August, 2024
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 24 August, 2024
- 700 Gram Sabhas held in Chittoor district
- Call for a renewed fight to achieve old pension system
- Workshop on Intellectual Property Rights held at MITS
Just In
Pune gold men visit Tirumala
Highlights
Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure and Sanjay Gujjar, who are popular as the Golden Boys of Pune, Maharashtra, had Lord Venkateswara Swamy darshan in Tirumala on Friday.
Tirumala: Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure and Sanjay Gujjar, who are popular as the Golden Boys of Pune, Maharashtra, had Lord Venkateswara Swamy darshan in Tirumala on Friday.
Sanjay Gujjar’s wife Preeti Soni also had darshan. Pilgrims watched the duo curiously, who were wearing gold ornaments weighing 25 kg. Their personal security accompanied them.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS