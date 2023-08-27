Pushkarini clearing works near completion

Tirumala: The massive cleaning works of Swamy Pushkarini, the sacred temple tank taken up by the TTD Water Works department in Tirumala, is nearing completion.

The temple tank, which has the storage capacity of 24 lakh gallons, comprises 7 wells which are believed to be Pushkarini, sacred tanks and six torrents of Rama, Gomathi, Markandeya, Saraswathy, Agni and Yama theerthams flowing into the sacred temple tank and it depth ranges from 20 to 40 feet. As part of the massive cleaning exercise which began on August 1, the entire water in the temple tank was pumped out in the first 10 days using 35 HP pumps which worked round-the-clock to pump 2.5 lakh gallons daily to empty the tank after which fresh sand was spread in the tank bed. After which the minor repair works and also painting in select places were taken up.

To facilitate the cleaning of tank which will be observed every year ahead of the annual Brahmotsavams, the 9-day mega religious festival, TTD, the temple management closed the tank for pilgrims on August 1 and also suspended the Pushkarini Harti.

A senior official said refilling of tank which already began, will be over by month end, filling the sacred Pushkarini, to keep ready the tank full with fresh waters well before the annual religious fete begins.

Daily 15,000-20,000 devotees take holy dip in the tank and the number goes up during special occasions like Brahmotsavams and also during holidays during which the number of pilgrims arriving to Tirumala for darshan will be very high.

The water works department ensures the Pushkarini water remains clean and pure by treating the water and recycling it.

The water is also tested regularly in the laboratory to ensure pH (potential of Hydrogen) at 7 indicating the purity of tank water.

For the first time, the temple management taken up LED lighting underneath of the pushkarini, i.e. below the water to give a colorful look while the lighting, hitherto was limited to Mandapam in the centre of sacred tank and also at select places on the banks of tank on its four sides.