Puttaparthi: ‘Action plan to make polling stations voter-friendly’

District Collector P Arun Babu and SP Madhava Reddy inspecting a school in Lepakshi mandal on Friday for setting up polling booth

Highlights

District Collector P Arun Babu informed that an action plan has been formulated to make every polling station voter friendly.

Puttaparthi (Sri Sathya Sai district) : District Collector P Arun Babu informed that an action plan has been formulated to make every polling station voter friendly. He said all amenities and basic facilities should be provided at polling stations and counting centres.

The Collector on Friday inspected KGBV School in Gorantla and Montessori School in Mandalapalle on Friday for using them as a counting centres. They also inspected Tekulodu school and Boys school and Ambedkar Gurukul School in Cholasamudram of Lepakshi mandal.

SP Madhava Reddy and Joint Collector Chethan, Penukonda Sub-Collector Karthik and Puttaparthi RDO Bhagya Rekha and others were among those, who accompanied the Collector.

Collector Arun Babu said that measures are being taken to ensure that no voter should walk not more than 2 km to reach their polling booth. Special care is taken to make polling booths voter friendly in every aspect.

