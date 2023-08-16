Live
- Vijayawada: DRM launches ‘Clean India-New India’ Selfie Point
- CJI Chandrachud announces release of handbook on combating gender stereotypes
- Chandrayan moves closer to Moon
- TS TET 2023: Deadline for submission of application to end today
- Tech firms show pink slips to 2.26 lakh people this year
- Delhi: Woman Arrested For Killing Her Boyfriend's 11-Year-Old Son
- New Delhi: Harmony, good education, healthcare, 24X7 electricity must to become ‘vishwaguru’: Kejriwal
- New Delhi: Court seeks ED’s response on PFI members’ bail pleas
- Srikakulam: Independence Day celebrated on grand note
- New Delhi: DG Prisons announces remission of 1,387 convicts
Just In
Radhakrishna elected president of APPJA
Highlights
The new office-bearers of Andhra Pradesh Photo Journalists Association (APPJA), Tirupati district unit, were announced.
Tirupati: The new office-bearers of Andhra Pradesh Photo Journalists Association (APPJA), Tirupati district unit, were announced.
Kalakata Radhakrishna of The Hans India has been elected as the president of the association while R Lavanya Kumar of Andhra Jyothi will be the secretary.
The other office-bearers are M Sivaiah (treasurer), K Radhakrishna (vice-president), K Bhaskar and B Srinivasa Prasad (joint secretaries).
ISD Prasad, C Kumar, K Sai Kumar, T Srinivasulu, M Praveen Kumar and P Sekhar were elected as executive members.
APPJA State vice-president K Giribabu, APUWJ president M Prasad and secretary P Narendra were present and conveyed greetings to the new office-bearers.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS