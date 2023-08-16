  • Menu
Radhakrishna elected president of APPJA

APPJA Tirupati unit president K Radhakrishna (middle), secretary R Lavanya Kumar (right) and treasurer Sivaiah (left)
The new office-bearers of Andhra Pradesh Photo Journalists Association (APPJA), Tirupati district unit, were announced.

Tirupati: The new office-bearers of Andhra Pradesh Photo Journalists Association (APPJA), Tirupati district unit, were announced.

Kalakata Radhakrishna of The Hans India has been elected as the president of the association while R Lavanya Kumar of Andhra Jyothi will be the secretary.

The other office-bearers are M Sivaiah (treasurer), K Radhakrishna (vice-president), K Bhaskar and B Srinivasa Prasad (joint secretaries).

ISD Prasad, C Kumar, K Sai Kumar, T Srinivasulu, M Praveen Kumar and P Sekhar were elected as executive members.

APPJA State vice-president K Giribabu, APUWJ president M Prasad and secretary P Narendra were present and conveyed greetings to the new office-bearers.

