Radhakrishna elected president of APPJA

Tirupati: The new office-bearers of Andhra Pradesh Photo Journalists Association (APPJA), Tirupati district unit, were announced.



Kalakata Radhakrishna of The Hans India has been elected as the president of the association while R Lavanya Kumar of Andhra Jyothi will be the secretary.

The other office-bearers are M Sivaiah (treasurer), K Radhakrishna (vice-president), K Bhaskar and B Srinivasa Prasad (joint secretaries).

ISD Prasad, C Kumar, K Sai Kumar, T Srinivasulu, M Praveen Kumar and P Sekhar were elected as executive members.

APPJA State vice-president K Giribabu, APUWJ president M Prasad and secretary P Narendra were present and conveyed greetings to the new office-bearers.