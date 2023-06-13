Rainbow spotted in Tirumala

Tirupati: The people in Tirumala including the hundreds of pilgrims came from various places and the locals witnessed a rare spectacle of a rainbow in the sky above Tirumala temple.

The rainbow above Ananda Nilayam, the sacred dome of the sanctum of the famed Tirumala Venkateswara temple left everyone in awe and the celestial spectacle turned a talk of the hill top temple town while many captured the captivating scene in their mobiles and shared to family and friends.

Meanwhile Tirupati, Tirumala and surrounding areas experienced drizzle while the sky remain overcast from afternoon bringing some respite to the scorching heatwave condition tormenting the people since a week.