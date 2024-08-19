Rajiv Gandhi, a pioneer in nation’s development in 21st century: Aiyar

Tirupati: Former Union minister Mani Shankar Aiyar lauded former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi as a pioneer in the development of India in the 21st century and through his vision and innovative reforms, the country has set a new chapter in all fields.

Participating in an online meeting on ‘Rajiv Gandhi: Vision and Mission for Transforming India in the 21st Century’ organised by Academy of Grassroots Studies and Research of India (AGRASRI) in connection with the 80th birth anniversary celebrations of Rajiv Gandhi, Aiyar recollected his memories and lauded the former Prime Minister’s contribution towards framing the foreign policy initiatives towards China and Pakistan, achievements in the domestic sphere, the Technology Mission and above all Panchayat Raj.

AGRASRI Director Dr D Sundar Ram acted as moderator of the proceedings. Several panellists took part in the meeting including former VC of INGNOU Prof M Aslam, former Director - General of the NIRDPR Dr WR Reddy, former VC of Jagran Lakecity University Prof Sandeep Shastri and Prof Madan Mohan Goel who summarised the multi-dimensional reforms brought out by Rajiv Gandhi in various sectors for Transforming India in the 21st Century.

In the post-lunch session, former civil servant J Murali, Working Chairman of the Karnataka State Panchayati Raj Parishad Venkatrao Y Ghorpade, Prof M Gopinath Reddy of CESS, Hyderabad and others took part in the deliberations.

At the valedictory session, Dr Montek Singh Ahluwalia, who served as Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, for nearly a decade said that 33 years after Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated, it is relevant to look back and reflect on his contributions to India’s economic reforms. Assistant Directors of AGRASRI D Sai Kumar and D Sucharita also took part.