Rayalaseema Intellectual Forum holds a rally in Tirupati in support of decentralisation of development

Ever since the government of Andhra Pradesh has taken a decision for decentralisation of development in the state and brought three capital bills, there is political turmoil in the state with the regions being divided on the capital issues. While the people of Amaravati are demanding for the Amaravati as its only capital, the Rayalaseema people are in support of three capitals. However, as the government withdraws the three capital bill, the Rayalaseema people have come onto roads in protest.

As part of that, the town of Tirupati has witnessed a huge rally on Thursday with slogans in support of decentralisation. Students and Intellectuals forum held rally from the Krishnapuram police station to the municipal office and raised slogans in demand to three capitals. Thousands of students took part in the rally for about two kilometers.



Speaking to the media on the occasion, Rayalaseema Intellectuals made it clear that their goal is the development of all parts of the state. Meanwhile, the public meeting is scheduled on Saturday in support of the three capitals in the state. On the other side, the Amaravati farmers have concluded their mahapadayatra and set up arrangements for tomorrow's public meeting in Tirupati.