Religious fervour marks Kaisika Dwadasi

Tirumala: The idol of Sri Ugra Srinivasa Murthy also known as Venkatatturaivar was taken on a celestial ride along the four Mada streets on the auspicious day of Kaisika Dwadasi on Tuesday at Tirumala.



Religious fervour marked the celebration of the annual 'Kaisika Dwadasi' at the hill shrine of Sri Venkateswara Swamy as the devotees were mused with devotion to see the procession of Sri Ugra Srinivasa Murthy along with Sridevi and Bhudevi which takes place only (once) in a year.

The procession was carried out before the break of dawn between 4.30 am and 5.30 am, following the age-old practice. Immense importance is attached to the fete, which according to mythology is revered as one of the most important religious events in the Sri Vaishnava Kshetras (holy places).

Later, the priests organised Dwadasi Asthanam to the deities inside the temple. The temple priests read out the story from Kaisika Puranam during the temple court held at Bangaru Vakili. Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy of Tirumala, Temple Dy EO Ramesh Babu, VGO Bal Reddy and AVSO Surendra were present during the procession and also Asthanam.