Remove bogus votes: TDP

Tirupati: Chittoor Parliament constituency TDP president and Chandragiri TDP in-charge Pulivarthi Nani alleged that enrollment of bogus votes were going on in Chandragiri Assembly constituency in the district even after lodging complaint with officials several times.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, the TDP leader said the enrollment of voters ended on August 21 but the authorities bowed to the pressure from ruling YSRCP leaders clandestinely enrolling voters ignoring protests from TDP and other opposition parties.

He said the party complained along with evidence to Central and State election authorities seeking the removal of all bogus votes enrolled in Chandragiri Assembly segment.

Nani said the ruling party leaders want to win election with bogus votes as they were fully aware that the people are vexed with the YSRCP government’s anti-people policies.

The TDP leader alleged that in some booths the names of TDP sympathisers were removed and some voters names who were shifted to other places were still remaining in the lists even after the voters verification was completed.

Affirming that the TDP will continue its fight to see all the bogus votes removed, he warned that the officials who colluded with the ruling party leaders for the bogus votes enrollment have to face the music soon.

TDP leaders Eshwar Reddy, Subramanyam and Murali Srinivasulu were present.