Remove encroachments on footpaths, drains: Civic chief Anupama Anjali

Tirupati: Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anjali directed the officials to act against those, who encroached footpaths and drains in the city.

During the weekly grievance programme 'Spandana' held at Commissioner's chamber in Municipal Office on Monday, she said several complaints were received pointing out the encroachments on footpaths and drains and wanted the officials to remove all encroachments for the convenience of pedestrians.

She also wanted officials to see that hawkers not to occupy the place on pavements meant for pedestrians. She directed the officials to find a suitable place for hawkers in the city and sought the officials to impose fine against those encroachers without any mercy.

Later, she also received many complaints pertaining to drainage problems, water supply problems, streetlights issue, potholes on the roads and directed the concerned officials to act against the complaints without any delay.

Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana, Deputy Commissioner Chandramouleeswara Reddy, Superintendent Engineer Thirumalika Mohan and Health Officer Dr Harikrishna were present.