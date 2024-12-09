Revenue meetings empower citizens: Srikalahasti MLA

Tirupati: The people of Velampadu village of Srikalahasti mandal witnessed an initiative in action as Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Sudhir Reddy participated in the ‘Revenue Meetings’ programme held on Thursday. The event, designed to resolve land-related grievances, brought together officials and residents to address longstanding issues of government land, disputed properties and revenue concerns. During his address, the MLA reaffirmed his commitment to the people and underscored that the coalition government is prioritising these revenue conferences to tackle unresolved land issues effectively. “These meetings are critical in addressing disputes, particularly those involving government lands and properties seized over the past five years. We are here to empower you and ensure justice prevails”, Sudhir Reddy stated.

The MLA assured attendees that their concerns would not go unheard and pledged personal oversight to resolve grievances raised during the event. He highlighted the government’s focus on modernising revenue administration through digitisation and streamlined processes.

The push for digital transformation in revenue management includes equipping officials with advanced tools and introducing systems for better tax collection and dispute resolution. The MLA stated that these reforms will enhance transparency and ensure fair practices, benefiting citizens across the State.

Residents welcomed the initiative, expressing optimism that their issues would finally see resolution. The ‘Revenue Meetings’ programme reflects the government’s broader commitment to strengthening governance and directly addressing public needs.