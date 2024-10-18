Review on traffic management held in Tirumala

Tirumala: In view of the ever-increasing vehicular traffic along with environmental concerns in Tirumala, there is an urgent need for a Tirumala Integrated Traffic Management System (TITMS), opined TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary.

Along with CVSO Sridhar and SP L Subba Rayudu, he reviewed the need for traffic management, at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala on Thursday. The points of discussion included short term and long term plans for traffic management in Tirumala. The Additional EO said a co-ordination committee with TTD cops, Tirumala police, RTA, town planning, APSRTC, engineering, revenue and GM transport as members should be formed immediately to assess the issues and submit the recommendations in a week.

The officials decided to identify traffic congestion points in Tirumala; earmarking specific routes and parking places for different categories of Darshan pilgrims and also for private vehicles and yellow board taxis; stringent measures for taxi drivers for violating rules; exclusive mobile app for traffic and parking updates with digital Kiosks with up to date traffic parking information shall also be planned.

GM Transport Sesha Reddy, ASP Ramakrishna, VGOs Ramkumar, Surendra and officers from TTD, vigilance, police, RTA, APSRTC, town planning were also present.