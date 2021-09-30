Roja appears to have her way on Nindra MPP poll

Tirupati: The controversy over the Nindra MPP election, which exposed the infighting within the ruling YSR Congress in Nagari constituency, seems to have been settled in favour of local legislator R K Roja.

It was learnt that the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has put at rest all the speculations over the matter by making his point to the Roja's rival group that MPP elections were left to the discretion of MLAs.

The differences between the rival groups came to the fore when MLA Roja's MPP nominee was opposed by her rival group led by R Chakrapani Reddy who proposed the name of his brother for the post. Needless to say that he was earlier appointed as Chairman of Srisailam Devasthanam Trust Board.

The infighting surfaced at the time of MPP election on September 24 and the officials were caught between the two groups. MLA Roja made it clear that she has issued a whip to all nine MPTC members which they should obey and support the nominee Deepa supported by her. Amid the controversy and slogans by the two groups, the officials have postponed the election to next day but only to see the similar developments.

Following this, MLA Roja met the Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy on September 26 and complained about the five MPTC members who were acting against the party candidate at the behest of TDP. She also made it clear that R Chakrapani Reddy and his followers have violated the party whip which could not be tolerated and even intimidated the government officials. She also submitted letters to district in-charge minister M Gowtham Reddy over the issue.

By the evening of the same day the rival group led by party Nindra in-charge Chakrapani Reddy along with his supporters also met the Minister Ramachandra Reddy and levelled allegations against the MLA Roja. He said it was Roja, who was acting against the party interests. He even dared her to resign and seek a fresh mandate.

With both the groups stuck to their guns, the issue was reportedly taken to the notice of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday. When Minister Ramachandra Reddy and Chakrapani Reddy met the CM at Tadepalli, the CM was learnt to have made it clear that the decision of finalising MPP candidates was left to MLAs in the entire state which cannot be ignored.

Now, it has to be seen how Chakrapani Reddy group will react. If they decide to keep silent, paving the way for the MLA to make her nominee as MPP, the election will soon be held to complete the formalities.