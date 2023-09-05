Roja demands CBI, ED probe into assets of Naidu, Lokesh

Tirumala: AP Tourism and Youth Affairs Minister R K Roja demanded an inquiry by both CBI and ED (Enforcement Directorate) into the assets of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and his son and party national general secretary Nara Lokesh.

Speaking to the media at Tirumala after darshan of Lord on Monday, the Minister referring to the I-T Department issuing a notice to Naidu a few days ago on the alleged Rs 118 crore kickbacks from some infrastructure companies, vouched the YSRCP allegations that Naidu and his family amassed huge amount in the name of Amaravati development which is nothing but a ruse to cover up the big scam which the people of the State should know.

Daring the `Yellow media’ to discuss the I-T notice to Naidu, she said only an inquiry by CBI and ED would unearth the entire `Amaravati Scam’ involving thousands of crores siphoned off by Chandrababu Naidu and Co.

She wondered why JSP chief and actor Pawan Kalyan who did not miss any opportunity to take to Twitter for posting comments against YSRCP, was remaining silent on the notice to the TDP chief.

Continuing her tirade against Naidu, she said of late, he was cozying up with PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a desperate attempt to save his skin but he may not succeed as they will not forgive or forget how Naidu discredited them and hurled abuses.

“How could Modi disremember the black balloon protests by the TDP men and Naidu remarks against PM that a person who could not take care of his wife could manage the country and also the TDP activists attack on Amit Shah during his Tirumala visit,” the Minister said portending that both son and father going to jail, paying the price for cheating the AP people in the name of Amaravati and also for their relentless baseless allegations and disinformation campaign against the YSRCP government and its Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy who was acclaimed as the best Chief Minister in the country.

Answering a question on some tainted persons appointed as TTD board members, she said every time the media makes a hue and cry when the TTD Trust Board is constituted and observed that unless a person is convicted by a competent court, he is not guilty of any charge.