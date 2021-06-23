Rs 40 crore earmarked for Vinayak Sagar development

Tirupati: City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy along with Mayor Dr R Sirisha inspected Vinayak Sagar (tank) development works here on Tuesday evening. Corporation Commissioner PS Girisha explained the progress of various works including strengthening and widening of the bund, walking track , plantation of trees for greenery, seating arrangements etc. taken up as part of the tank development at a cost of Rs 40 crore.



After Commisioner informed that the corporation requires a bit of TUDA land for the Children Park coming up in Vinayak Sagar area, Karunakar contacted TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy for providing the land to Corporation.

Bhaskar Reddy who came to Vinayak Sagar, after discussion with Karunakar and Corporation officials agreed to provide the bit of land for children park.

Karunakar after inspection of Vinayak Sagar went alone to Harischandra Smasana Vatika (Corporation grave yard) one of the suspected hideout for the consuming liquor and ganja.

Later he visited a house under construction, opposite the graveyard, where on the terrace of the house he found a group of people consuming liquor. After cautioning the youtH, he spoke to Excise officials to file a case on the owner for his failure to prevent misuse of his building by others.