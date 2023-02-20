RSC releases 'Chalo Adoni' poster

Tirupati: Rayalaseema Steering Committee (RSC) member P Naveen Kumar Reddy on Sunday released the poster on 'Chalo Adoni' Maha Padayatra taken up by RSC to press the State and Central governments to stop Upper Bhadra Project by Karnataka state government.





Speaking on the occasion, Naveen said that the padayatra will be taken out from Rajoli Banda to Adoni from February 25 to 28 to intensify the stir against the Upper Bhadra project in Karnataka as the project affects the drinking and irrigation needs of Rayalaseema region. He appealed to the public to participate in the padayatra and make it a grand success.