Ruins of historical fort in utter neglect
Tirupati: Archaeologist and CEO of Pleach India Foundation Dr E Sivanagi Reddy said that the ruins of a historic fort and a Siva temple in Sanambatla village, situated on the left bank of the Krishna river in Chandragiri mandal of Tirupati district, have been left uncared for. He recently conducted an archaeological survey along the banks of the Suvarnamukhi river based on information shared by Prof Peta Srinivasulu Reddy, former head of the Telugu department at Sri Venkateswara University.
The survey uncovered scattered remains of a stone fortification and a Siva temple, which Dr Sivanagi Reddy believes date back to the 16th to 18th centuries CE. The fort walls, approximately six feet thick and constructed with brick masonry sandwiched between stone layers, along with intricately carved architectural elements of the temple, were heavily damaged due to past floods along the Suvarnamukhi river.