Rythu Bharosa proved YSRCP pro-farmer: Roja

Tirupati: Tourism and Cultural Minister R K Roja said 'Rythu Bharosa' is a boon to the farmers in the state.

The minister, who attended the district Rythu Bharosa programme held at Rayala Cheruvu in Ramachandrapuram mandal on Monday, said that the successful implementation of Bharosa for the fourth consecutive year, providing the much needed investment for the farmers, Andhra Pradesh has become a role model for other states in the country.

It may be noted here that the eligible farmers will get Rs 13,500 under 'Rythu Bharosa' as an investment for sowing and other expenses for taking up the crop.

The first district level 'Rythu Bharosa' programme after the creation of new districts was held at Rayalacheruvu in Ramachandrapuram mandal (Chandragiri constituency) on Monday under the leadership of Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy who is also YSRCP Tirupati district president. The Agriculture Department has set up stalls on the schemes meant for farmers.

Chandragiri MLA and TUDA chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy claimed that YSRCP government was pro-farmer and spoke in detail about the initiatives taken up by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to boost up agriculture and see that it should become viable for farmers.

District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy said Rs 94.07 crore was credited into the accounts of 1,70,854 eligible farmers in the district including Rs 16.11 crore for 29, 284 farmers in Chandragiri constituency, Nagari Rs 4.79 crore for 8, 715 farmers, Sathyavedu Rs 17.8 crore for 32, 130 farmers, Srikalahathi Rs 16.75 crore for 30, 461 farmers, Guduru Rs 13. 24 crore for 24,036 farmers, Sullurupeta Rs 16.68 crore for 30, 207 farmers and Venkatagiri Rs 8.82 crore for 15, 941 farmers.

Later, the MLAs, Collector and others handed over the cheque to the farmers.

Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumurthy, Chittoor MP Reddeppa, Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy, Guduru MLA Dr Varaprasad , district Agriculture Advisory Committee Chairman Raghunatha Reddy, officials and others were present.