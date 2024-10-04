Salakatla Brahmotsavam begins at Tirumala today

The Salakatla Brahmotsavam, a significant event in the Tirumala temple calendar, commenced today with great fanfare, marking the celebrations dedicated to Tirumala Srivari. The festivities began with a meticulously conducted Ankurarpana program last night, conducted ahead of the ceremonial flag hoisting.

The highlight of today's events will be the Dwajarohanam ceremony set to take place at 5:45 PM during Meena Lagna, signaling the official commencement of the Brahmotsavam. For the nine-day duration, devotees will witness the majestic parade of Malayappa Swamy in various traditional vehicles during the night hours. The celebrations are scheduled to culminate on the 12th with the sacred ritual of Chakrasnanam.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is expected to present silk garments to the deity, enhancing the festivities.

In light of the anticipated crowd and Chief Minister's visit, local authorities have implemented strict security measures. Police have announced restrictions on private vehicular access throughout the duration of the Brahmotsavam. From October 4th to 7th, private vehicles will only be permitted to travel up to PAC 3. Notably, on October 7th, during the Garuda Seva, all private vehicles will be prohibited from entering the Ghat Road from 2 PM until 9 AM on the 9th. Following this, from 9 AM on the 9th to the 12th, the same restrictions will apply, limiting access to PAC 3.

Authorities have also confirmed that two-wheelers are not allowed on the Ghat Road during these festivities to ensure the safety and convenience of all attendees.