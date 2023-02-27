Saraswathi Yagam held with religious fervour in Tirupati

Tirupati: Tirupati Brahmana Samajam (TBS) successfully conducted Saraswathi Yagam with religious fervour on Sunday. It was aimed at giving the much-needed spiritual boost up to the students to overcome the examination fear. As part of various programmes being organised by the TBS, the Yagam was performed by Chandramouleeswara Ghanapati. Students from various schools took part in it and wore the Kankanams to their wrists after puja was held.

On the occasion, Prof Chakaravarthy Raghavan made the students recite a Saraswathi prayer written by Sage Agasthya. TBS president Bhimas Balaji said that education makes the students acquire obedience which in turn leads to good behaviour thereby money can be earned to live happily. General secretary Kothapalli Ajay Kumar, treasurer Prabhakar, joint secretary V Rama Sarma, Vedam Hari Prasad and others also took part.



