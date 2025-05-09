Serve tasty and hygienic dishes to devotees: TTD Additional EO

Tirumala: Addressing a meeting with the hotel operators and local stake holders at Asthana Mandapam in Tirumala on Thursday, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary emphasized that high-quality food must be served with devotion, keeping in mind the health safety of the devotees.

He emphasized that the pilgrimage to Tirumala should be a sweet and memorable experience, hotel staff should avoid mistakes, hotel owners to strictly follow legal norms, regularly clean the premises, and adhere to a checklist that TTD’s Health Department provides them daily. He also warned that officials from TTD will conduct surprise inspections.

He said TTD is already providing quality meals through the Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex (MTVAC) and 33 food counters in high-traffic areas. He stressed that hotel staff must wear traditional attire, reflecting Telugu culture.

Hotel operators must display their trade licenses, GST certificates, and provide facilities for digital payments. They should renew their licenses within the stipulated time and display price lists prominently. He then asked officials to ensure safe LPG cylinder usage in kitchens and asked the hoteliers to take collective responsibility for cleanliness, also provide safe drinking water and avoid wastage of water and electricity.

The meeting was attended by Estate Officer Venkateswarlu, Annaprasadam Deputy EO Rajendra Kumar, DyEO Health Somannarayana, Special Officer of Catering Shastry, , and other officials along with hotel operators.