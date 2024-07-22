Live
- Shubham Bansal to be back as Tirupati JC
Tirupati: The government has transferred Tirupati district Joint Collector HM Dhyana Chandra and posted Shubham Bansal in his place. Dhyana Chandra...
Tirupati: The government has transferred Tirupati district Joint Collector HM Dhyana Chandra and posted Shubham Bansal in his place. Dhyana Chandra worked for four months in the district and has been transferred now as the Commissioner of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation.
Bansal had earlier worked as Tirupati Joint Collector from December 23 to March 14 and was transferred within three months by the then government. Currently, he has been working as ITDA Project Officer in Sithampet.
